    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community [Image 1 of 5]

    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Capt. Lenina Serna (left), 52nd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, hands a to-go box of food to Staff Sgt. Jonah Luking, a defender assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron, during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. The 52 FSS sustainment sercvices flight prepared a festive, traditional-style thanksgiving meal to help the Spangdahlem AB community celebrate the holiday. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Holiday Meal
    Dining Facilities
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Thanksgiving Meal
    52nd Force Support Squadron
    52nd Mission Support Group

