Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

Capt. Lenina Serna (left), 52nd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, hands a to-go box of food to Staff Sgt. Jonah Luking, a defender assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron, during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. The 52 FSS sustainment sercvices flight prepared a festive, traditional-style thanksgiving meal to help the Spangdahlem AB community celebrate the holiday. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)