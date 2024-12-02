Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

    IRAQ

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    An M1224 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle departs the casualty area to transport a simulated casualty during a Quick Response Force (QRF) base exercise on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2024. The exercise included rapid trauma response and effective casualty evacuation protocols, showcasing the QRF’s operational efficiency. The training focused on critical medical proficiencies, enhancing Coalition security and readiness to maintain regional stability and combat ISIS and its extremist and radical ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 03:52
    This work, 1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    coalition
    readiness
    training

