1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

An M1224 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle departs the casualty area to transport a simulated casualty during a Quick Response Force (QRF) base exercise on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2024. The exercise included rapid trauma response and effective casualty evacuation protocols, showcasing the QRF’s operational efficiency. The training focused on critical medical proficiencies, enhancing Coalition security and readiness to maintain regional stability and combat ISIS and its extremist and radical ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall)