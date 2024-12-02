1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Quick Response Force (QRF), applies a bandage to a simulation casualty's head during a base training exercise on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2024. Candidates were tasked with performing first aid for an open head wound in a casualty environment. The training focused on critical medical proficiencies, enhancing Coalition security and readiness to maintain regional stability and combat ISIS and its extremist and radical ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall)