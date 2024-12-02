Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

    IRAQ

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Quick Response Force (QRF), applies a bandage to a simulation casualty's head during a base training exercise on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2024. Candidates were tasked with performing first aid for an open head wound in a casualty environment. The training focused on critical medical proficiencies, enhancing Coalition security and readiness to maintain regional stability and combat ISIS and its extremist and radical ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8780938
    VIRIN: 241127-A-GC726-1068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise
    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise
    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Readiness
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download