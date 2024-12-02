1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Quick Response Force, (QRF) conduct a base defense exercise to reinforce emergency response and medical casualty care capabilities on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2024. The training focused on critical medical proficiencies, enhancing Coalition security and readiness to maintain regional stability and combat ISIS and its extremist and radical ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall)