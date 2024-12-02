Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise

    IRAQ

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Quick Response Force, (QRF) conduct a base defense exercise to reinforce emergency response and medical casualty care capabilities on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2024. The training focused on critical medical proficiencies, enhancing Coalition security and readiness to maintain regional stability and combat ISIS and its extremist and radical ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steve Asfall)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8780937
    VIRIN: 241127-A-GC726-1021
    Resolution: 6265x4363
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: IQ
    This work, 1st Platoon of Bravo Co. Practices Emergency Response in Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS

    Medical
    Coalition
    QRF
    US Army
    emergency
    Base Exercise

