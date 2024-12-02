Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Staff Sgt. Adam Di Novo, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron formal training instructor (left), renders a salute to Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander (right), during his Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov 21. 2024. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8780425
    VIRIN: 241121-F-BC297-1022
    Resolution: 5292x3521
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    This work, 90 MW STEP promotions [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

