90 MW STEP promotions

Staff Sgt. Adam Di Novo, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron formal training instructor (left), renders a salute to Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander (right), during his Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov 21. 2024. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)