90 MW STEP promotions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander (left), presents Technical Sergeant stripes to Staff Sgt. Dondre Stodghill, 890th Missile Security Forces Squadron missile security operator (right), during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 21, 2024. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)