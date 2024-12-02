90 MW STEP promotions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander (left), presents Staff Sergeant stripes to Senior Airman Adam Di Novo, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron formal training instructor (right), during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 21, 2024. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)