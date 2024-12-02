90 MW STEP promotions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosely, 90th Missile Wing command chief (center right), gives a speech to congratulate the promotees during the Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion event at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 21, 2024. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)