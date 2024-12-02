Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember” [Image 4 of 4]

    Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Perkey, 325th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, poses for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. “No-Shave November,” also known as Movember, is an annual month-long observance that challenges men to grow a mustache to raise awareness for men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8779771
    VIRIN: 241125-F-IB373-1026
    Resolution: 8087x5391
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    ACC
    Men’s Health
    Moustache
    Tyndall
    No Shave November
    Movember

