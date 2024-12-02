Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Perkey, 325th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, poses for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. “No-Shave November,” also known as Movember, is an annual month-long observance that challenges men to grow a mustache to raise awareness for men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8779771
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-IB373-1026
|Resolution:
|8087x5391
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
