U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Williams, 325th Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. “No-Shave November,” also known as Movember, is an annual month-long campaign to raise awareness for men’s health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8779769
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-IB373-1010
|Resolution:
|3888x4057
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember” [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.