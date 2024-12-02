Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Williams, 325th Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. “No-Shave November,” also known as Movember, is an annual month-long campaign to raise awareness for men’s health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)