Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Champion, left, and Airman Julian Buenviaje, right, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support liaisons, pose for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. Members across the installation participated in the month-long challenge of growing their mustaches to raise awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8779768
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-IB373-1002
|Resolution:
|7092x4728
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
