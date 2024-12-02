Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember” [Image 1 of 4]

    Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Champion, left, and Airman Julian Buenviaje, right, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support liaisons, pose for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. Members across the installation participated in the month-long challenge of growing their mustaches to raise awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8779768
    VIRIN: 241125-F-IB373-1002
    Resolution: 7092x4728
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember” [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Men’s Health
    Moustache
    Tyndall
    No Shave November
    Movember

