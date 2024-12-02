Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

U.S. Airmen from the 325th Operations Support Squadron, operational support weather flight, pose for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. “No-Shave November,” also known as Movember, is a month-long observance aimed to promote awareness about men’s health issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8779770
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-IB373-1011
|Resolution:
|6090x4060
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
