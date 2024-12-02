Tyndall Airmen advocate for men’s health with “Movember”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 325th Operations Support Squadron, operational support weather flight, pose for a photo in honor of “No-Shave November” at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 25, 2024. “No-Shave November,” also known as Movember, is a month-long observance aimed to promote awareness about men’s health issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)