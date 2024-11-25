U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Davis stands at attention at his promotion ceremony during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Davis, a native of North Carolina, is a combat engineer with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8779367
|VIRIN:
|241201-M-KH244-1088
|Resolution:
|6561x4376
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V26 Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.