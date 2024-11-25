Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V26 Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    V26 Promotion Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Davis stands at attention at his promotion ceremony during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Davis, a native of North Carolina, is a combat engineer with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)  

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    USFK
    3d MARDIV
    MARFORK
    Korea Viper 25.1

