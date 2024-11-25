V26 Promotion Ceremony     

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua gives a speech to his platoon at the conclusion of his promotion ceremony during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Davis, a native of North Carolina, is a combat engineer with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)