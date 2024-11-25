V26 Promotion Ceremony     

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Davis stands at attention while his promotion warrant is read at his promotion ceremony during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Davis, a native of North Carolina, is a combat engineer with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)