USS Spruance Sailors conduct operational task visual information

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241129-N-WV584-1144 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 29, 2024) Lt. j.g. Cole Bailey, from Tulsa, Okla., left, and Chief Intelligence Specialist Nick Ponczka, from Reading, Pa., conduct operational task visual information aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)