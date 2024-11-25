USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241129-N-WV584-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 29, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) heave in a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)