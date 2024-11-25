241129-N-WV584-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 29, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Roberto Ramirez, Patterson, Calif., fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment-at-sea. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 01:45
|Photo ID:
|8779345
|VIRIN:
|241129-N-WV584-1014
|Resolution:
|6418x4279
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock [Image 5 of 5], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.