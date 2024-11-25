USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

241129-N-WV584-1132 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 29, 2024) Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), left, and Cmdr. Leigh Tate, executive officer of Spruance, oversee a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 01:45
|Photo ID:
|8779348
|VIRIN:
|241129-N-WV584-1132
|Resolution:
|6548x4365
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
