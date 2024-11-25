Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG [Image 5 of 6]

    V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Joe Bogaski, a system analyst with Saab, sets up a weapon for Sgt. Caleb Adams, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, in preparation for the air raid course hosted by Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 19:10
    Photo ID: 8779181
    VIRIN: 241118-M-FG738-1060
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    USMC
    I MEF
    warfighting
    Camp Pendelton
    EOTG

