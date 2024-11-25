V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joe Bogaski, a system analyst with Saab, sets up a weapon for Sgt. Caleb Adams, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, in preparation for the air raid course hosted by Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)