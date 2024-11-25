U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Hitch, a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conducts a gun drill while blindfolded during an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8779182
|VIRIN:
|241118-M-FG738-1120
|Resolution:
|3776x6720
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.