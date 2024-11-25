V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Pothos, a lead field service representative with Saab, briefs Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, on how to utilize the military detection system during an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)