V17 Marines conduct Air Raid Course with EOTG

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Corbin Milholen, a team leader with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, posts security during an air raid course held by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)