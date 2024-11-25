Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets [Image 14 of 16]

    727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 727th Air Mobility Squadron load power carts onto a C-17 Globemaster III from the 67th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2024. The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, in coordination with RAF Lakenheath, supported the President of the United States by loading two fuel trucks onto a C-17. The deployment of fuel trucks, along with other ground support equipment like power carts, is planned to meet the demanding operational needs of presidential missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 16:49
    VIRIN: 241129-F-PH996-1397
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    This work, 727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Air Mobility Command
    RAF Mildenhall
    Cargo Movement
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

