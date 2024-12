727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 727th Air Mobility Squadron load power carts onto a C-17 Globemaster III from the 67th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2024. The 727th Air Mobility Squadron, in coordination with RAF Lakenheath, supported the President of the United States by loading two fuel trucks onto a C-17. The deployment of fuel trucks, along with other ground support equipment like power carts, is meticulously planned to meet the demanding operational needs of presidential missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)