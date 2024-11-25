U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Santiago, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a R-11 Refueler truck driver onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2024. Once the vehicle is aboard, loadmasters and special handling technicians secure it with chains and straps to prevent movement during flight. This step involves meticulous attention to the aircraft's balance and the placement of weight for optimal flight performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8779063
|VIRIN:
|241129-F-PH996-1377
|Resolution:
|8067x5378
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.