727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Santiago, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a R-11 Refueler truck driver onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2024. Once the vehicle is aboard, loadmasters and special handling technicians secure it with chains and straps to prevent movement during flight. This step involves meticulous attention to the aircraft's balance and the placement of weight for optimal flight performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)