    727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets [Image 13 of 16]

    727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Santiago, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a R-11 Refueler truck driver onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2024. Once the vehicle is aboard, loadmasters and special handling technicians secure it with chains and straps to prevent movement during flight. This step involves meticulous attention to the aircraft's balance and the placement of weight for optimal flight performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8779063
    VIRIN: 241129-F-PH996-1377
    Resolution: 8067x5378
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets
    TAGS

    POTUS
    Air Mobility Command
    RAF Mildenhall
    Cargo Movement
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

