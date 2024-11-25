727th AMS equips POTUS support mission with refueling assets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myranda Secrest, left, and Airman 1st Class Alex Ticsay, 727th Air Mobility Squadron special handling technicians, use chains to tie down a R-11 Refueler truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III from the 67th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2024. Once the vehicle is aboard, loadmasters and special handling technicians secure it with chains and straps to prevent movement during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)