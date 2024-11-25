Packing a wound

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Jermaine Adams practices packing gauze into a deep gunshot wound at the "Stop the Bleed" simulator station during U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command's Safety Stand-Down training event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. It was one of five stations that focused on various areas of workplace safety, including fire safety, workplace hazards, office ergonomics and more.