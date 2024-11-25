Packing a wound

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Maj. Jermaine Adams practices packing gauze into a deep gunshot wound at the "Stop the Bleed" simulator station during U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command's Safety Stand-Down training event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. It was one of five stations that focused on various areas of workplace safety, including fire safety, workplace hazards, office ergonomics and more.

