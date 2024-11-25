Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMLC safety manager discusses office hazards

    AMLC safety manager discusses office hazards

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Wally Edwards, safety manager for U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, discusses potential office hazards during AMLC’s Safety Stand-Down event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8778213
    VIRIN: 241125-A-BL065-1013
    Resolution: 2400x1683
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    'Stop the Bleed' simulator
    AMLC safety manager discusses office hazards
    Fire extinguisher training
    Cold-weather injury training
    Packing a wound

    Safety Stand-Down prioritizes risk reduction and response

    Safety Stand-Down
    readiness
    Fort Detrick
    AMLC
    office hazards
    Wally Edwards

