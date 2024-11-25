Safety Stand-Down prioritizes risk reduction and response

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Maj. Jermaine Adams practices packing gauze into a deep gunshot wound at the "Stop the...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Maj. Jermaine Adams practices packing gauze into a deep gunshot wound at the "Stop the Bleed" simulator station during U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command's Safety Stand-Down training event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. It was one of five stations that focused on various areas of workplace safety, including fire safety, workplace hazards, office ergonomics and more. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Bleeding out is a very real danger following a traumatic injury, no matter if that injury occurs on a battlefield, ballfield or simply at home or work.



Quick intervention is key to survival in serious cases.



“People can die very quickly before an ambulance arrives,” said Jessica Griffith, an injury prevention specialist with Meritus Health, based in Hagerstown, Maryland.



Griffith was one of several public safety professionals who provided hands-on training to the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command headquarters workforce during an AMLC Safety Stand-Down event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick.



“This was just a great opportunity to get the workforce together and remind everyone what we expect when we talk about a strong safety culture, especially with the holidays quickly approaching,” AMLC Safety Manager Wally Edwards said. “A high standard of safety, both at work and at home, ensures our team stays ready to support our Soldiers and joint force in any situation.”



Soldiers and Army Civilians rotated through stations covering topics such as emergency action plans, fire safety and portable extinguisher training, office ergonomics, cold-weather injuries and workplace hazards.



Griffith led participants through the “Stop the Bleed” training, which focuses on educating people on how to stop or slow life-threatening bleeding in emergencies.



AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde opened the three-hour training event by recognizing the strong safety records across the command enterprise, “but there is always room for improvement.”



“Safety can be taken for granted,” he said. “Everyone expects to work in a safe environment. However, a safe environment is created through constant situational awareness and continuous team effort.”



Maj. Jermaine Adams, a strategic readiness fellow at AMLC, said he was pleasantly surprised by the hands-on approach and high level of preparation that went into the event.



“It was much more than just a routine PowerPoint training session,” he said. “The interactive format made the training more engaging and helped solidify fundamental safety principles in a practical and memorable way.”



Adams said the event helped underscore the importance of being prepared and staying calm in a bleeding situation, how proper posture and ergonomics at a workstation can prevent injury, smart fire safety practices and strategies to prevent cold-weather injuries, particularly in adverse conditions.



“These lessons emphasized both prevention and immediate response, which are essential for ensuring safety in various environments,” he said.



Several AMLC team members said the “Stop the Bleed” simulator station, where participants used gauze to “pack” a simulated gunshot wound in a limb to stop the bleeding, was the most impactful of the day.



“It was very eye opening to the quick actions that have to be taken to save a life,” said Keeyonia Washington, a resource program adviser for AMLC human resources.



Adams said Griffith’s training helped highlight the importance of intervention before the arrival of first responders and reinforced what to do when a life is on the line.



“Being prepared to intervene in those critical moments can make all the difference,” he said.



Serving as the Army's Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel, AMLC delivers medical logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the forward tactical edge, increasing survivability and sustaining fighting strength.