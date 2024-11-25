Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Jermaine Adams practices packing a deep wound in an artificial limb at the “Stop the Bleed” simulator station during U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Safety Stand-Down event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured is trainer Jessica Griffith, an injury prevention specialist with Meritus Health.