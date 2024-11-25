Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Maj. Jermaine Adams practices packing a deep wound in an artificial limb at the “Stop the Bleed” simulator station during U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Safety Stand-Down event Nov. 25 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured is trainer Jessica Griffith, an injury prevention specialist with Meritus Health.

    Safety Stand-Down prioritizes risk reduction and response

