    Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31 [Image 2 of 5]

    Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A 1st Armored Division noncommissioned officer flanks the 1st AD color guard during the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. Every year, Soldiers from the 1st AD and Fort Bliss are invited to help lead the parade, which marks the official opening of Sun Bowl season in El Paso, leading up to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at the historic Sun Bowl stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso, Dec. 31.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31 [Image 5 of 5], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

