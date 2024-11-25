Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion “Atlas” Soldier greets parade-goers at the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. Atlas Soldiers joined 93rd Military Police Battalion “War Eagle” Soldiers and 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers on the route as Bliss-based units brought heavy vehicles and weapons systems to share with more than 200,000 spectators, El Paso’s largest public event of the year.