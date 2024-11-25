Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31 [Image 1 of 5]

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion “Atlas” Soldier greets parade-goers at the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. Atlas Soldiers joined 93rd Military Police Battalion “War Eagle” Soldiers and 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers on the route as Bliss-based units brought heavy vehicles and weapons systems to share with more than 200,000 spectators, El Paso’s largest public event of the year.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 14:20
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
