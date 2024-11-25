Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, and Mayor Oscar Leeser, the mayor of El Paso, greet parade-goers along the route at the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. A longstanding tradition, the Sun Bowl Association invites Bliss leaders and troops to help lead the annual parade in the run-up to the Dec. 31 college football bowl game to be held at the historic Sun Bowl stadium in west El Paso.