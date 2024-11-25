Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, and Mayor Oscar Leeser, the mayor of El Paso, greet parade-goers along the route at the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. A longstanding tradition, the Sun Bowl Association invites Bliss leaders and troops to help lead the annual parade in the run-up to the Dec. 31 college football bowl game to be held at the historic Sun Bowl stadium in west El Paso.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8777102
|VIRIN:
|241128-A-KV967-1007
|Resolution:
|2100x1680
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31 [Image 5 of 5], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.