Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Gellos and Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Band perform along the route at the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. A longstanding tradition, the Sun Bowl Association invites Bliss leaders and troops to help lead the annual parade in the run-up to the Dec. 31 college football bowl game to be held at the historic Sun Bowl stadium in west El Paso.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8777104
|VIRIN:
|241128-A-KV967-1009
|Resolution:
|2100x1399
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31 [Image 5 of 5], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.