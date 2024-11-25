Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso's annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31

    Bliss Soldiers take part in El Paso’s annual Sun Bowl parade, college football bowl game to be held Dec. 31

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Gellos and Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Band perform along the route at the 88th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 28, 2024. A longstanding tradition, the Sun Bowl Association invites Bliss leaders and troops to help lead the annual parade in the run-up to the Dec. 31 college football bowl game to be held at the historic Sun Bowl stadium in west El Paso.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8777104
    VIRIN: 241128-A-KV967-1009
    Resolution: 2100x1399
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    IMCOM
    AMC

