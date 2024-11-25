U.S. Coast Guard supports FSM Joint Committee Meeting to deepen partnerships and enhance maritime security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives stand for a photo during the recent Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Joint Committee Meeting (JCM), held in Chuuk from Nov. 13 to 16, 2024. The event brought together FSM leaders, U.S. government officials, and regional stakeholders to address shared priorities under the Compact of Free Association (COFA). (U.S. Embassy Kolonia photo by Master Sergeant Jared Stratton)