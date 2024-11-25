U.S. Coast Guard supports FSM Joint Committee Meeting to deepen partnerships and enhance maritime security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jessica Worst stands for a photo with Ambassador Jennifer Johnson on Nov. 13, 2024, in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia. The U.S. Coast Guard reaffirmed its commitment to maritime safety, security, and stewardship during the recent Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) held in Chuuk on Nov. 13 to 16, 2024. The event brought together FSM leaders, U.S. government officials, and regional stakeholders to address shared priorities under the Compact of Free Association (COFA). (U.S. Coast Guard photo)