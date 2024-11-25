U.S. Coast Guard supports FSM Joint Committee Meeting to deepen partnerships and enhance maritime security

Courtesy Photo | Representatives stand for a photo during the recent Federated States of Micronesia...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Representatives stand for a photo during the recent Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Joint Committee Meeting (JCM), held in Chuuk from Nov. 13 to 16, 2024. The event brought together FSM leaders, U.S. government officials, and regional stakeholders to address shared priorities under the Compact of Free Association (COFA). (U.S. Embassy Kolonia photo by Master Sergeant Jared Stratton) see less | View Image Page

CHUUK, Federated States of Micronesia — The U.S. Coast Guard reaffirmed its commitment to maritime safety, security, and stewardship during the recent Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Joint Committee Meeting (JCM), held in Chuuk from Nov. 13 to 16, 2024.



The event brought together FSM leaders, U.S. government officials, and regional stakeholders to address shared priorities under the Compact of Free Association (COFA).



Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, underscored the importance of collaboration between the United States and FSM, “The JCM is vital to maintaining our shared commitment to maritime safety, security, stewardship, and prosperity. These engagements allow us to address challenges together and build pathways for a stronger, safer maritime domain.”



During the JCM, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin and Lt. Anna-Maria Vaccaro presented a comprehensive update on U.S. Coast Guard activities in the FSM since May 2024. The presentation highlighted efforts across maritime safety, security, and stewardship, showcasing progress in areas such as fisheries enforcement and capacity building.



FSM Maritime Wing commander highlighted the ongoing efforts and challenges his team encounters in patrolling the nation’s expansive exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which spans over one million square miles. The Maritime Wing aims to increase their patrol days in the coming year to further enhance efforts against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUU-F) and other maritime threats, which also provides more opportunities for combined operations.



Wallin reiterated the U.S. Coast Guard’s dedication to addressing resource gaps. “We’re committed to strengthening maritime domain awareness, working with partners to enhance bilateral maritime law enforcement (MLE) agreements, and provide essential tools and training to the extent possible to help FSM protect its EEZ from illegal activities,” he said.



Looking ahead, the U.S. Coast Guard and FSM partners outlined several priorities for future collaboration. These include formalizing requests for aids to navigation (ATON) support in Kosrae and increasing shiprider operations, under the bilateral MLE agreement, to improve fisheries enforcement and SAR capabilities. Additionally, discussions focused on FSM’s interest in acquiring new patrol assets and integrating advanced technologies such as thermal imaging and weatherproof drones to enhance maritime response.



The U.S. delegation also participated in community-building events, including a camaraderie boat tour and barbecue hosted by the FSM delegation in Chuuk Lagoon. “These moments of connection underscore the strong bonds between our teams and our shared commitment to advancing maritime resilience,” said Capt. Worst.



The JCM concluded with a continued shared vision for the future, emphasizing the importance of partnership in addressing environmental concerns, enhancing enforcement capabilities, and strengthening the region’s maritime domain. The next JCM is tentatively scheduled for mid-2025 in Guam, where stakeholders will evaluate progress and refine their collective goals.



About the Compact of Free Association (COFA)



The COFA is a mutually beneficial agreement promoting cooperation and security in the Pacific. It provides unique provisions for defense, economic assistance, and access between the U.S. and the Freely Associated States, including the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam supports the Coast Guard’s missions of ensuring maritime safety, security, and stewardship in the Pacific. Through search and rescue, law enforcement, and partnership-building efforts, the FM/SG team enhances the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Pacific.