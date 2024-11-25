Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard supports FSM Joint Committee Meeting to deepen partnerships and enhance maritime security [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard supports FSM Joint Committee Meeting to deepen partnerships and enhance maritime security

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard reaffirmed its commitment to maritime safety, security, and stewardship during the recent Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) held in Chuuk from Nov. 13 to 16, 2024. The event brought together FSM leaders, U.S. government officials, and regional stakeholders to address shared priorities under the Compact of Free Association (COFA). (U.S. Embassy Kolonia photo by Master Sergeant Jared Stratton)

    TAGS

    KLE
    FSM
    JCM
    COFA

