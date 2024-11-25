Travis Air Force Base Building Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Duck Pond at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2024. The "Duck Pond" recreational area at Travis Air Force Base provides an outdoor space for military families to enjoy nature and wildlife, along with amenities such as a jogging trail, playground, and a nice running/walking track. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)