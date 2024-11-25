A front view of David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2024. DGMC is the Air Force's largest medical center in the continental United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8776900
|VIRIN:
|241129-F-ZL248-1198
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|33.88 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Air Force Base Building Photos [Image 9 of 9], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.