A view of Scandia Elementary School at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2024. Scandia Elementary School, part of the Travis Unified School District, is located on Travis Air Force Base in California and offers education for students from kindergarten to sixth grade, providing a learning environment for military families stationed at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8776893
|VIRIN:
|241129-F-ZL248-1100
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.18 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Air Force Base Building Photos [Image 9 of 9], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.