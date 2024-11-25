Travis Air Force Base Building Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A view of Scandia Elementary School at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2024. Scandia Elementary School, part of the Travis Unified School District, is located on Travis Air Force Base in California and offers education for students from kindergarten to sixth grade, providing a learning environment for military families stationed at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)