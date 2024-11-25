Travis Air Force Base Building Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A front view of the Travis Air Force Base passenger terminal at Travis AFB, California, Nov. 29, 2024. The Travis AFB passenger terminal is a major hub for Space-A travel on the West Coast, known for its frequent flights and access for military members and their families looking to travel on a space-available basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)