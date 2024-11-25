Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season [Image 2 of 4]

    SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Mary Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander spouse, deliver Thanksgiving dessert to 30th Security Forces Squadron members at their posts Nov. 28, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Defenders were thanked for their dedication to defending the installation during the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

