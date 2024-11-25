SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Mary Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander spouse, deliver Thanksgiving dessert to 30th Security Forces Squadron members at their posts Nov. 28, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Defenders were thanked for their dedication to defending the installation during the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)