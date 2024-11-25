U.S. Space Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, carves a turkey for Thanksgiving at the Breakers Dining Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024. SLD 30 leadership participates in this event annually to show their support by giving a helping hand in providing food for members of the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 15:34
|Photo ID:
|8776468
|VIRIN:
|241128-X-XI961-1003
|Resolution:
|3378x5077
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.