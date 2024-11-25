SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, carves a turkey for Thanksgiving at the Breakers Dining Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024. SLD 30 leadership participates in this event annually to show their support by giving a helping hand in providing food for members of the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)