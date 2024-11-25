Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season [Image 1 of 4]

    SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, carves a turkey for Thanksgiving at the Breakers Dining Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024. SLD 30 leadership participates in this event annually to show their support by giving a helping hand in providing food for members of the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, SLD 30 Leadership Shows their Gratitude this Thanksgiving Season [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

