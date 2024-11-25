Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds [Image 12 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Martin Rainen 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts on-site special operations forces site exploitation (SOFSE) during their external evaluation at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, on Nov. 13, 2024. The exercise is a bi-annual event that evaluates the CRD’s technical and tactical skillsets to ensure the unit is prepared to deploy to combat environments if required. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 13:32
    Photo ID: 8776383
    VIRIN: 241114-A-YR619-3197
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 805.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Martin Rainen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds
    4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download