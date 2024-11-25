4th BN Soldiers Validate at Dugway Proving Grounds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts a radiological survey and site characterization during their external evaluation at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, on Nov. 12, 2024. The exercise is a bi-annual event that evaluates the CRD’s technical and tactical skillsets to ensure the unit is prepared to deploy to combat environments if required. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs.)