Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

Col. Jesse Chace, USAG-Poland Commander, and Mr. Matt De Pirro, USAG-Poland Deputy Garrison Commander, serve Thanksgiving plates to service members and civilians at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, on November 28, 2024. Upholding Army tradition, leaders participate in the meal service to foster community and gratitude among those stationed far from home. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo)