Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska! [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

    POZNAN, POLAND

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Col. Jesse Chace, USAG-Poland Commander, and Mr. Matt De Pirro, USAG-Poland Deputy Garrison Commander, serve Thanksgiving plates to service members and civilians at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, on November 28, 2024. Upholding Army tradition, leaders participate in the meal service to foster community and gratitude among those stationed far from home. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8776291
    VIRIN: 241128-A-GJ183-9222
    Resolution: 4550x3033
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska! [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!
    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!
    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!
    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download