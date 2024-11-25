Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members stationed at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, gather around a table to share a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 28, 2024. The celebration at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill features traditional dishes prepared collaboratively by U.S. Army cooks and their Polish counterparts, fostering camaraderie and a sense of home among those serving far from their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo)