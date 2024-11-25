Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska! [Image 2 of 4]

    Turkey, camaraderie, and Polska!

    POZNAN, POLAND

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Service members stationed at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, gather around a table to share a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 28, 2024. The celebration at the Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis Warrior Grill features traditional dishes prepared collaboratively by U.S. Army cooks and their Polish counterparts, fostering camaraderie and a sense of home among those serving far from their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8776290
    VIRIN: 241128-A-GJ183-9251
    Resolution: 5745x3830
    Size: 19.92 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
